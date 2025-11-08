Irvington HS football team falls to Union City in sectional playoffs

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School football team ended its season after its 21-0 loss at Union City in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 state playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 1.

The fifth-seeded Blue Knights finished with a 3-7 record. Fourth-seeded Union City improved to 6-3 with its fifth straight win.

Union City defeated Irvington earlier this eason by a score of 7-6 on Oct. 17 at Irvington in the Blue Knights’ eighth game.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

