Irvington HS football team falls to Union City in sectional playoffs

November 8, 2025

West Orange HS boys soccer team is No. 1 seed in sectional tournament LOGO-WO

West Orange HS boys soccer team is No. 1 seed in sectional tournament

November 5, 2025
Bloomfield HS boys soccer team surges into the playoffs B-SOCCER-BHSvMIL7948

Bloomfield HS boys soccer team surges into the playoffs

November 5, 2025
Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team gains No. 3 seed in sectional tournament Nina Tahiliani g

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team gains No. 3 seed in sectional tournament

November 7, 2025
Glen Ridge HS football team gives good effort in sectional playoffs JP LabadiaPhoto by Biranne Aumack

Glen Ridge HS football team gives good effort in sectional playoffs

November 5, 2025

FOOT-CHSvIRV6-C

Irvington HS football team gears up for sectional playoffs

Joe Ragozzino October 29, 2025 80
CROSS-IHS SEC1

Irvington HS boys cross-country team excels at Super Essex Conference Championships

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 131
FOOT-IHS Shuler

Irvington’s Adon Shuler’s big defensive play leads Notre Dame football over USC

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 115
FOOT-IHS 75 Captains

Remembering the 1975 Irvington HS football team’s great year

Joe Ragozzino October 16, 2025 328
CROSS-IHS 10.04

Irvington HS cross-country runners impress at invitational

Editor October 8, 2025 204
FOOT-IHSvLHS52-C

Irvington HS football team seeks to bounce back

Joe Ragozzino October 9, 2025 194

Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Bergen Catholic preps for playoffs LOGO-SHP-Pirate 1

Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Bergen Catholic preps for playoffs

November 5, 2025
