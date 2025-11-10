West Orange HS girls soccer team has good ECT run

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team had a good run in the Essex County Tournament.

The ninth-seeded and visiting Mountaineers defeated No. 8 seed Glen Ridge 3-1 in the first round on Tuesday, Oct. 21. Madison Reynolds, Kendall Lacy and Josephine Foglia each scored a goal; Paige Topping had two assists; Evelyn Estrada had one assist; and goalie Niarra Boddie made six saves. The Mountaineers avenged a 1-0 overtime loss to Glen Ridge on Oct. 7 in a Super Essex Conference game.

WOHS then lost at top-seeded Mount St. Dominic 2-0 in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Oct. 23, in Caldwell.

The Mountaineers, seeded 13th, were scheduled to visit No. 4 seed Bergen County Tech in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 5, after press time. If they won, the Mountaineers will visit the winner of No. 5 seed Montclair and No. 12 seed Union City in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 8.

