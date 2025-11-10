November 10, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Columbia HS cross-country runners excel at sectional CROSS-CHS sectional1

Columbia HS cross-country runners excel at sectional

November 5, 2025
Photos: Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners compete at sectionals CROSS-GR EC1

Photos: Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners compete at sectionals

November 5, 2025
Columbia HS football team makes strides this season under first-year coach FOOT-CHSvMKA2

Columbia HS football team makes strides this season under first-year coach

November 5, 2025
West Orange HS boys soccer team is No. 1 seed in sectional tournament LOGO-WO

West Orange HS boys soccer team is No. 1 seed in sectional tournament

November 5, 2025

Related Stories

LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep cross-country runners impress at NJISAA Prep State Championships

Jeff Goldberg November 5, 2025 12
LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Bergen Catholic preps for playoffs

Jeff Goldberg November 5, 2025 24
LOGO-WO

West Orange HS boys soccer team is No. 1 seed in sectional tournament

Joe Ragozzino November 5, 2025 20
WO-Running Devils27-C

PHOTOS: Running with the Devils 5K draws 2,600 participants

Joe Ungaro November 5, 2025 32
B-SOCCER-SHPvMontclair2WEB

Seton Hall Prep soccer coach proud of Essex County Tournament semifinal effort

Jeff Goldberg November 7, 2025 47
FOOT-WOvPass1

West Orange HS football team rolls by Passaic in sectional playoffs

Cynthia Cumming November 5, 2025 47

LOCAL SPORTS

West Orange HS girls soccer team has good ECT run LOGO-WO 1

West Orange HS girls soccer team has good ECT run

November 5, 2025
Photo: Glen Ridge Athletic Association girls volleyball team enjoys stellar season G-VOLLEY-GR GRAA 2

Photo: Glen Ridge Athletic Association girls volleyball team enjoys stellar season

November 5, 2025
Columbia HS cross-country runners excel at sectional CROSS-CHS sectional1 3

Columbia HS cross-country runners excel at sectional

November 5, 2025
Seton Hall Prep cross-country runners impress at NJISAA Prep State Championships LOGO-SHP-Pirate 4

Seton Hall Prep cross-country runners impress at NJISAA Prep State Championships

November 5, 2025

You may have missed

LOGO-WO

West Orange HS girls soccer team has good ECT run

Joe Ragozzino November 5, 2025 1
G-VOLLEY-GR GRAA

Photo: Glen Ridge Athletic Association girls volleyball team enjoys stellar season

Editor November 5, 2025 10
CROSS-CHS sectional1

Columbia HS cross-country runners excel at sectional

Joe Ragozzino November 5, 2025 9
LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep cross-country runners impress at NJISAA Prep State Championships

Jeff Goldberg November 5, 2025 12