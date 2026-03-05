Columbia HS boys wrestlers excel at district tourney

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Oliver Kreizman, a junior, took second place, and junior Mike Connolly and Simon Collins-Siegel each took third place in their weight classes to lead the Columbia High School boys wrestling team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 15 tournament at Watchung Hills Regional High School in Warren on Feb. 28.

The three CHS wrestlers qualified for the NJSIAA’s Region 4 tournament at Union HS, March 6-7. The top three finishers in each weight class from the districts 13-16 earned berths for the Region 4 tournament.

Penn Shapiro, a junior, and senior John Parker finished in fourth place in their weight classes for CHS in the district tournament.

The Cougars finished seventh overall among the 10 schools. Pope John finished first.

The top four finishers in each weight class from the eight region tournaments will advance to the NJSIAA state championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, March 12-14.

District 15

Finals

120 pounds: Jacob Richardson (Watchung Hills Regional) pinned Kreizman 4:20.

Third-place bouts

132: Connolly pinned Mazen Marghany (Colonia) 5:17.

138: Frankie Spagnola (Pope John) pinned Shapiro 4:23.

144: Collins-Siegel won by injury default over Matthew Farley (Pope John) 10-8.

165: David Thorbourne (Watchung Hills Regional) pinned Parker 1:38.

The Cougars, under first-year head coach Joe Sabol, won their last five regular-season matches and eight of their final nine matches to finish with a 9-8 record.

Columbia High School girls wrestlers enjoy district tourney success

The Columbia High School girls wrestling team enjoyed a strong performance at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 4 tournament at Phillipsburg on March 1.

The Cougars finished in eighth place out of 19 schools.

Junior Ruby Meagher (132 pounds) and senior Airyon Mitchell (145) each finished in third place in their weight classes, and junior Sared Mata (120) took fourth place to lead the Cougars.

The three CHS wrestlers qualified for the NJSIAA’s North 2 Region tournament at Union HS on March 8.

The top four wrestlers from each weight class at the four regions will advance to the NJSIAA’s state championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, March 12-14.

Sophomore Cayce Wang (107) and senior Pearl Senelorm (138) each took fifth place at the district for CHS.

