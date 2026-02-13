MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls indoor track and field team enjoyed a great showing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships on Feb. 7 at The Bubble in Toms River.

The Cougars finished in third place overall in the team standings.

The following are their highlights:

Senior Keira Monagle took first place in the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 03.30 seconds out of 23 runners. Monagle also was second in the 800-meter run in 2:21.39 out of 34 runners, as she finished just .01 from first place.

Freshman Kesari Tennant took third place in the shot put at 31 feet, 3.25 inches out of 28 competitors.

Junior Kuylyn Latney took third place in the 55-meter dash in 7.57 seconds out of eight runners. In the prelims, Latney was second in 7.61 out of 37 runners.

The 4×400-meter relay team was fifth in 4:19.49. The runners were Latney, senior Anna Cooper, junior Sydney Kwan and junior Tatiana Pilet.

Kwan placed sixth in the 55-meter dash in 7.72 out of eight runners.. In the prelims, Kwan finished fifth in 7.68 out of 37 runners.

On the boys’ side, the Cougars tied for 10th place with Woodbridge.

The following are their highlights:

Junior Levi Taber-Kewene took fourth place in the 800-meter run in 2:01.09 out of 41 runners. Junior Parker Howell was fourth in the pole vault at 9-6. The 4×400 relay was fifth in 3:36.74. The runners were senior Jasiel Phair, senior Nate Wack, junior Julius Marshall and junior Lucian Caracciolo.

Senior Leo Klint was fifth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:35.35 out of 34 runners.

Photos Courtesy of Columbia High School Track and Field

