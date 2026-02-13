EAST ORANGE, NJ — Senior Ian Desir took second place in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 04.12 seconds out of 45 runners to lead the East Orange Campus High School boys indoor track and field team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championships on Feb. 5 at The Bubble in Toms River.

Senior Jeremiah Kelley took fourth place in the 55-meter dash in 6.64 seconds and senior Robert Minter was sixth in 6.69 out of eight runners. In the 55-meter dash prelims, Kelley was third in 6.68 out of 47 runners.

Senior Shaheem Dezonie was fourth in the shot put at 45 feet, 5.5 inches out of 40 throwers.

On the girls’ side, junior Corri Grayson was seventh in the 55-meter dash in 7.56; the 4×400-meter relay team was ninth in 4:30.86; and junior Chimamala Izuehe was 11th in the shot put at 28-10 to lead EOCHS.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry