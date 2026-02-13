Seton Hall Prep wrestling team improves to 13-2 mark

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Feb. 7, the Seton Hall Prep wrestling team traveled to a tri-meet at Toms River East High School to face St. Joseph’s (Metuchen) and Toms River East.

In their first match, the Pirates defeated St. Joe’s 43-21 and, in the second match, they defeated Toms River East 49-17 to improve to 13-2 on the season.

The Pirates’ top wrestlers this season are:

Senior 215-pound Rocco Salerno, 25-4 record.

Senior 132-pound Andre Morero, 24-7.

Junior 144-pound Tyler Yildiz, 23-6.

Senior 175-pound Brandon Papa, 21-8. Freshman 120-pound Noah Hernandez, 21-9.

Sophomore 150-pound Michael Posius, 19-11.

Senior 157-pound August Katz, 16-3.

Senior 126-pound Joe Viola, 16-8.

Sophomore 138-pound Maxsim Marrero, 16-13.

Junior 113-pound Preston Nitche, 16-13.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” state tournament seeding meeting was scheduled for Feb. 9. The tournament seeds were scheduled to be official the next day.

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry