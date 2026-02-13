Seton Hall Prep wrestling team improves to 13-2 mark
WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Feb. 7, the Seton Hall Prep wrestling team traveled to a tri-meet at Toms River East High School to face St. Joseph’s (Metuchen) and Toms River East.
In their first match, the Pirates defeated St. Joe’s 43-21 and, in the second match, they defeated Toms River East 49-17 to improve to 13-2 on the season.
The Pirates’ top wrestlers this season are:
Senior 215-pound Rocco Salerno, 25-4 record.
Senior 132-pound Andre Morero, 24-7.
Junior 144-pound Tyler Yildiz, 23-6.
Senior 175-pound Brandon Papa, 21-8. Freshman 120-pound Noah Hernandez, 21-9.
Sophomore 150-pound Michael Posius, 19-11.
Senior 157-pound August Katz, 16-3.
Senior 126-pound Joe Viola, 16-8.
Sophomore 138-pound Maxsim Marrero, 16-13.
Junior 113-pound Preston Nitche, 16-13.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” state tournament seeding meeting was scheduled for Feb. 9. The tournament seeds were scheduled to be official the next day.