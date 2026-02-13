Bloomfield HS girls basketball team advance to Essex Invitational semifinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Sophomore Samira Lee Sing scored 16 points and added seven rebounds to lead the 22nd-seeded Bloomfield High School girls basketball team to a 44-40 win at No. 19 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Invitational Tournament on Feb. 7.

Tied 18-18 at halftime, the Bengals outscored MKA 14-8 in the third quarter.

Junior guard Isabella Bernhard had 10 points, senior forward Audrey McLaughlin had eight points and six rebounds, junior forward Inez Brewster had four points and seven rebounds, junior Wynter Whitt scored four points with four rebounds and two assists and sophomore guard Jasmine Caylor had two points and two assists for the Bengals, who moved to 6-15 on the season. MKA moved to 11-8.

The Bengals will visit No. 18 seed Newark Collegiate Academy in the semifinals on Feb. 14. The other semifinal pits No. 20 seed Newark East Side at No. 16 seed North Star Academy. The final is Feb. 21 at the higher-seeded school.

BHS lost at No. 11 seed Montclair 48-31 in the Essex County Tournament preliminary round on Jan. 29. The loss moved the Bengals to the ECIT.

In earlier action, the Bengals lost at Livingston 37-32 on Feb. 3 in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game. McLaughlin had 13 points, Bernhard had six, Brewster had four, and junior guard Faith Ulan and junior forward Quinn Bailey each added three.

In earlier action, Lee Sing scored a game-high 18 points to lead Bloomfield to a 46–43 win over Nutley on Feb. 5 at BHS in a divisional game. Brewster had 10 points, Bernhard had seven points, McLaughlin had six, Caylor added three and Whitt added two for the Bengals.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Nutley

