Seton Hall Prep baseball team stays hot, advances in Greater Newark Tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team won four games last week to raise its record to 13-1 on the season. The Pirates have won six games in a row.

On Monday, April 28, the Pirates hosted The Hun School and defeated them, 7-3. Senior Roman Baldwin (2-0) pitched six innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks. Junior Jordan Burwell drove in three runs with a two-run homer and an RBI single, senior Henry Ayers drove in a run with a sac fly, and senior Michael Bravette drove in a run with an infield groundout.

On Wednesday, April 30, the Pirates traveled to Denville to take on Morris Knolls and defeated the Golden Eagles, 18-3. JJ Drennan pitched four innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. Sophomore Angel Salcedo pitched the last three innings and had three strikeouts and two walks, allowing two hits. On offense, Ayers was 4-for-5 with three RBI; Burwell was 2-for-3 with four RBI, including a solo home run; senior Will Mahala was 2-for-4 with three RBI, including a solo home run; senior William Garrett had a three-run triple; and senior Santino Czarecki drove in two runs.

On Friday, May 2, the top seeded Pirates hosted No. 17 seed Glen Ridge in the first round of the 92nd Greater Newark Tournament and defeated the Ridgers, 16-0. Senior Marcelo Harsch improved to 3-0, throwing five innings and allowing just one hit with 10 strikeouts and one walk. Mahala led the offense, going 3-for-4 with five RBI, including a three-run homer. Ayers was 3-for-4, Burwell was 2-for-2, junior Daniel Comtois was 2-for-2, junior Patrick Cassels was 1-for-3 and Bravette was 1-for-1. They each had one RBI.

On Saturday afternoon, May 3, the Pirates traveled to Montclair and Dr. Jonathan C. Ponds Memorial field to face Montclair and defeated the Mounties, 17-4. Trailing 4-1, the Pirates scored eight runs in the top of the fifth inning. Junior Joseph Pontoriero picked up the victory in relief with one strikeout and one walk in 2/3 of an inning. Senior Chris Cerwinski picked up the save, pitching three innings and allowing two hits and four strikeouts. Drennan was 2-for-4 with three RBI. Senior Kaden Frei, Ayers, Mahala, Czarecki and senior Nicholas Dragoe all drove in two runs.