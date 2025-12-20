Seton Hall Prep bowling team moves to 4-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team won two matches last week to improve to 4-0 on the season. On Monday, Dec. 8, the Pirates defeated Millburn 7-0 behind the following top bowlers: freshman Logan Williams – 220, 216, 266 games for a 702 series, freshman Matthew Radulic – 244, 266; junior Joey Maiella – 222, 228, and junior Kyle Boyle – 204.

On Thursday, Dec. 11, the Pirates defeated West Orange 7-0 behind the following bowlers: Maiella – 216, 224, 234; Williams – 216; Radulic – 202; and senior John Stevens 211.

Following the match, head coach Mike Smirich said, “We showed what this team is capable of today. It was special to see two freshmen lead the charge under great pressure in a big match. Logan and Matt are very talented freshmen. They were feeding off of each other and it was very special to witness. They are only going to get better with more experience.

“I was thrilled to see junior Kyle Boyle step up under the pressure as well. He only started to bowl a few months ago and has already made a big impact on the team.

“We have a busy January with some big out of conference matches. We will have even more firepower once senior Riley Gnecco returns to our lineup after Jan. 1. He is sitting out a mandatory New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association 30 days as he transferred twice.”

