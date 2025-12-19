Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team jolts Bergen Catholic for first win of season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team recorded its first victory of the season, defeating Bergen Catholic 4-1 at the Ice House in Hackensack.

Sophomore Carter McLoughlin opened the scoring for the Pirates with :38 left in the first period on an assist by junior Michael Tighe. Senior Ryan Tolkacz made it 2-0 with an unassisted goal with 11:14 left in the second period.

Junior Dylan Mesler increased the Pirate lead to 3-0 with 7:29 left on assists by senior John Renzullo and junior Ben Winston. Bergen Catholic made it 3-1 with 1:08 left.

In the third period, junior Nicolas Wierzbowski made it 4-1 on an assist by Winston with 5:28 left. Sophomore Cayden Hoyler had 36 saves for the Pirates. The next day, the Pirates and Pope John XXIII hockey was postponed due to bad weather and the makeup date is set for Jan. 21 at 6:40 p.m.

