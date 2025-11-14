November 14, 2025

Seton Hall Prep cross-country runners impress at NJISAA Prep State Championships LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep cross-country runners impress at NJISAA Prep State Championships

November 5, 2025 0 42
Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Bergen Catholic preps for playoffs LOGO-SHP-Pirate

Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Bergen Catholic preps for playoffs

November 5, 2025 0 53
Seton Hall Prep soccer coach proud of Essex County Tournament semifinal effort B-SOCCER-SHPvMontclair2WEB

Seton Hall Prep soccer coach proud of Essex County Tournament semifinal effort

November 7, 2025 0 81
Seton Hall Prep cross-country team finishes second at Essex County Championships

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team finishes second at Essex County Championships

October 29, 2025 0 90

Bloomfield HS boys soccer team kicks up stellar season B-SOCCER-BHSvWO8 1

Bloomfield HS boys soccer team kicks up stellar season

November 13, 2025 0 3
Bloomfield HS Basketball Alumni Night is set for Nov. 18 HOOPS-BHS Alumni Night 2

Bloomfield HS Basketball Alumni Night is set for Nov. 18

November 14, 2025 0 174
Seton Hall Prep soccer team finishes successful season B-SOCCER-SHPvNewarkAcademy 3

Seton Hall Prep soccer team finishes successful season

November 12, 2025 0 5
Traditional Thanksgiving races return GR-Ashenfelter 8K2-C 4

Traditional Thanksgiving races return

November 12, 2025 0 6

