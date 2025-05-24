West Orange HS baseball team notches victories

By on Comments Off on West Orange HS baseball team notches victories

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School baseball team enjoyed a three-game winning streak.

WOHS defeated Morristown, 4-1, on Tuesday, May 13, at home. Jay Stevenson went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and three RBI; and Nicholas Riley had a walk and an RBI. Matthew Schaeffer went the distance, allowing one run on nine hits with 10 strikeouts.

The Mountaineers defeated Bloomfield, 5-4, on Thursday, May 15, scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the game. Ethan Almengo went 2-for-3 with two RBI, Liam Ramos went 2-for-3 with one RBI, Nicholas Riley had a single and an RBI, and Riley Gnecco went 2-for-4.

The Mountaineers defeated Glen Ridge, 10-3, at home on Friday, May 16. Shep Stevenson went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI, Jordan Rothseid and Noah Gattens each had two singles and an RBI, and Liam Ramos had a triple and two RBI. Shep Stevenson was the winning pitcher, as he tossed three innings of no-hit ball with six strikeouts and no walks.

The win streak ended with a 2-1 loss to Hoboken on Saturday, May 17, at home. WOHS moved to a 13-11 record on the season. Shep Stevenson went 2-for-3 with a double and Riley had a single and an RBI.

In previous action, the Mountaineers lost at Nutley, 3-0, on Monday, May 12.

WOHS will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament that begins Tuesday, May 27. 

The seeding was scheduled to be announced this week. 

 

  

West Orange HS baseball team notches victories added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →