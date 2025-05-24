West Orange HS baseball team notches victories

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School baseball team enjoyed a three-game winning streak.

WOHS defeated Morristown, 4-1, on Tuesday, May 13, at home. Jay Stevenson went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and three RBI; and Nicholas Riley had a walk and an RBI. Matthew Schaeffer went the distance, allowing one run on nine hits with 10 strikeouts.

The Mountaineers defeated Bloomfield, 5-4, on Thursday, May 15, scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to win the game. Ethan Almengo went 2-for-3 with two RBI, Liam Ramos went 2-for-3 with one RBI, Nicholas Riley had a single and an RBI, and Riley Gnecco went 2-for-4.

The Mountaineers defeated Glen Ridge, 10-3, at home on Friday, May 16. Shep Stevenson went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI, Jordan Rothseid and Noah Gattens each had two singles and an RBI, and Liam Ramos had a triple and two RBI. Shep Stevenson was the winning pitcher, as he tossed three innings of no-hit ball with six strikeouts and no walks.

The win streak ended with a 2-1 loss to Hoboken on Saturday, May 17, at home. WOHS moved to a 13-11 record on the season. Shep Stevenson went 2-for-3 with a double and Riley had a single and an RBI.

In previous action, the Mountaineers lost at Nutley, 3-0, on Monday, May 12.

WOHS will gear up for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament that begins Tuesday, May 27.

The seeding was scheduled to be announced this week.