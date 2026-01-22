WEST ORANGE, NJ — Jaden Then, a junior, had 27 points, seven rebounds, five assists, five steals and three blocks to power the Mountaineers to a 74-52 home win over Science Park on Jan. 13. Junior Max Bleecker had 19 points, and senior JeCari Riggins and junior Justice Nuguid each had five.

The Mountaineers lost to Montclair Kimberley Academy 52-48 on Jan. 17 at WOHS. Then and Bleecker each scored 13 points. Riggins had five points, four assists and two rebounds. Senior Brandon Lewis had five points and six rebounds. Junior Zachary Mouphouet had five points and three rebounds. Nuguid had four points and junior Joe Bruno had three points.

The following are WOHS upcoming games:

Jan. 22: North Star Academy, 7 p.m.

Jan. 24: at Livingston, 1 p.m.

Feb. 3: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

