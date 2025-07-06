West Orange HS girls flag football team has great year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In its third year of existence, the West Orange High School Mountaineers girls flag football team finished with its best season yet.

As flag football continues to rise in the state, from just eight schools in 2021 to nearly 200 schools this year, girls flag football has seen a huge growth in skill, competition and coverage. West Orange has now solidified itself as one of the top programs in the state.

The girls accomplished some amazing feats this season. They won their first division championship, going 5-0 in the Super Football Conference–Freedom Division, outscoring opponents, 124-25.

In total, the Mountaineers, under head coach Andrew Mazurek, finished with a 7-2-1 record. They had their first-ever playoff victory when they defeated Passaic County Tech, ranked No. 11 in the state at the time, 34-0. West Orange would go on to lose in the SFC semifinal game to No. 10-ranked Newark Central in double overtime, 6-0.

The Mountaineers finished with an impressive No. 15 state ranking by NJ.com to end the season.

The team also had many great individual performances. They had five players selected to the All–North Jersey Team. They are senior captain wide receiver/linebacker Camaya Jean Louis; junior wide receiver Nola Duncan, sophomore quarterback Elianna Denis, sophomore running back/LB Shanise Barrino and sophomore linebacker Jacinya Garner.

In addition, Jean Louis recently had her college signing day, becoming the first flag football player from West Orange to commit to play in college. She will be continuing her athletic and academic career at Eastern University in Pennsylvania. She also finished her amazing high school career as the first player in the state to finish with more than 100 tackles (flag pulls) and 100 receptions.

Jean Louis and Duncan also were selected to play in the Phil Simms North/South All-Star Game last month.

Garner and Duncan also were named to the first-ever All-State Team by NJ.com. Garner was among the seven best defensive players in the state to be selected to First Team All-State. Garner finished the season with 65 tackles (flag pulls) and 23 sacks. In her first two seasons, she has totaled 106 tackles and 39 sacks. Both marks are among the best in the state.

Duncan has been one of the best receivers in the state over the last two seasons. She has 101 receptions for 1,377 yards and 18 touchdowns. She was selected to the Second Team All-State Offense.

In more exciting news, Garner and Barrino are members of the New York Jets’ Official Flag Club Travel Team, called ELITE. They went through an extensive tryout in the spring to be selected as inaugural members of this prestigious club. ELITE features top high school players from New Jersey and New York. Their mission is to support, elevate and empower girls flag football by giving young athletes the opportunity to connect with the Jets team and experience football at a more professional level. The team uses the Jets’ facility in Florham Park to practice and prepare for games and is supplied with top-of-the-line gear and resources. The resources provided will develop girls flag football, provide pathways to college scholarships and support opportunities for the USA National team, as girls flag football becomes an Olympic sport in 2028.

West Orange HS

2025 statistical leaders

OFFENSE

Elianna Denis: 1,521 passing yards, 18 touchdowns.

Shanise Barrino: 517 rushing yards, 181 receiving yards, 9 TDs.

Nola Duncan: 674 receiving yards, 9 TDs.

Olivia Masse: 305 receiving yards, 3 TDs.

Camaya Jean Louis: 224 receiving yards, 2 TDs.

DEFENSE

Jacinya Garner: 65 tackles, 23 sacks, 1 interception.

Camaya Jean Louis: 44 tackles, 7 sacks, 5 INTs.

Shanise Barrino: 28 tackles, 10 sacks.

Luana Denardi, sophomore: 21 tackles, 5 sacks, 4 INTs.

Photos Courtesy of West Orange HS head girls flag football coach Andrew Mazurek