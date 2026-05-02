West Orange HS girls flag football team moves to 6-0

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School girls flag football team defeated Payne Tech 27-0 on April 24 to improve to 6-0.

Junior Elianna Dennis threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns. She connected on TD passes to senior Nola Duncan (9 catches for 80 yards), sophomore Olivia Masse (5 catches for 96 yards) and senior Jalee Samson. Masses had 27 rushing yards and junior Shanise Barrino had 20 rushing yards.

The Mountaineers, who are ranked No. 5 in the state by NJ.com, have posted five shutouts.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association

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