West Orange HS softball team boasts strong experience

WEST ORANGE, NJ — After winning the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division title for the third consecutive season last spring, the West Orange High School softball team is looking to continue its run of success with a good group of returning players.

“We have won the Colonial Division championship for three consecutive years and now (we are) moving up to the very tough Liberty Division, where we will have the opportunity to show we can play with the best,” said West Orange coach Mike Marini.

The captains are senior shortstop Leilani Bird, who is a second-year captain; senior catcher Chloe Chrobocinski and senior third baseman Maddie Cancel, who are all returning all-conference players.

Cancel is a great hitter who is also an excellent fielder at third base; Bird possesses power at the plate and is a dynamic shortstop, and Bird is a highly skilled catcher and slugger, said Marini.

In addition to these three stars, the returning varsity starters include seniors Olivia Raines, who has a “great glove”; Olivia Jacobs, a strong center fielder; Jordyn Batts, a dynamic, high energy second baseman; and power hitting Erin Feeney, said Marini. Other returning starting players include solid future leader and sophomore first baseman Mimi Deer; returning sophomore pitcher Lilyn Chrobocinski, who had an amazing freshmen season last year; and junior Jillian Alvarez, who is a very solid defensive outfielder, Marini said.

Contributing to the team’s success this season will be outfielders Teresa Paone, Rhianna Giuliano and Annabel Reilly along with sophomore outfielder Leah Klimek. Freshman Alexa De Barros has great potential and will also see playing time.

“I am very proud of my team and what they have accomplished so far and look forward to watching our seniors compete in their final season,” said Marini. “Our team loves each other and always plays hard for one another, which is a true testament of their outstanding character and winning culture this team embodies.”

Jeannie Kivlon is the other coach on the team.

The Mountaineers will open the season March 30 against Nutley at West Orange at 4 p.m.

The following are other upcoming games:

April 7: Demarest, 4 p.m.

April 8: Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 10: West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 11 at Hackensack, 10 a.m.

April 13: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

April 15: Verona, 4 p.m.

April 17: at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

April 18: Hoboken, 10 a.m.

April 20: Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 22: at Nutley, 4 p.m.

April 24: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 27: at Montclair, 4 p.m

April 28: at Belleville, 4 p.m.

April 30: Bard, 4:30 p.m.

May 4: Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

May 6: at Verona, 4 p.m.

May 7: at Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

May 8: North Bergen, 4:30 p.m.

May 11: at Mountain Lakes, 4 p.m.

May 12: Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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