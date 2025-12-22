West Orange runner Sebastian De Simone named to Academic All-Area Team

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gwynedd Mercy University senior Sebastian DeSimone, of West Orange, was the only repeat recipient on the 2025 Philadelphia Area Sports Information Directors Association Men’s Cross-Country Academic All-Area Team, as the Red and Gold’s elder statesman celebrated his second straight selection by information directors from 30 Philadelphia-area institutions. He is majoring in integrated studies. Gwynedd Mercy is located in Montgomery County, Pa.

DeSimone enjoyed a 5-kilometer personal-record at The College of New Jersey Blue and Gold Invitational with a time of 18 minutes, 46.1 seconds for 35th place, and later, an 8K personal-record of 29:22.0 for 277th place at Rowan University’s Border Battle. The pinnacle of the season came with an All-Atlantic East Conference Second-Team performance in the league championship, as he placed 11th in 31:21.7. He placed 18th in both the 2023 (18th, 31:57.5) and 2024 (18th, 30:45.2) AEC Championships, as well as 24th (32:27.4) in 2022.

Academically, DeSimone is a three-time member of the AEC All-Academic Team (2022-2023, 2023-2024, 2024-2025) and a six-time member of the Gwynedd Mercy University Athletics Academic Elite (spring 2025, fall 2024, spring 2024, fall 2023, spring 2023 and fall 2022).

DeSimone also earned recognition on the 2024-2025 Eastern Athletic Communications Association Academic Honor Roll.

As a freshman in 2021, DeSimone made an appearance on Good Morning America, highlighting his role in the creation of an NCAA waiver that allows students with intellectual disabilities to compete in intercollegiate athletics.

Photo Courtesy of Gwynedd Mercy University

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry