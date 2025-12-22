Battle of the Badges – Police vs. Fire Pro-Am boxing event to take place at Prudential Center

NEWARK, NJ — This spring, Battle of the Badges will make history as the first-ever Police vs. Fire Pro-Am boxing event held at the Prudential Center, one of New Jersey’s most iconic venues.

Produced through a partnership between Belleville-based Legacy Boxing Club and Rising Star Promotions, the event will feature amateur bouts, led by Yessenia Montalvo, alongside professional bouts, led by New Jersey boxing professional Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna.

This unique Pro-Am format brings police officers and firefighters together in the ring at the amateur level, while showcasing professional boxing under the guidance of Rising Star Promotions, creating a night that blends competition, service and community impact on one of the largest stages in New Jersey.

Rising Star Promotions, recognized for its long-standing commitment to elevating both professional and amateur boxing throughout the state, partnered with Legacy Boxing Club to deliver this unprecedented first-responder Pro-Am event at the Prudential Center.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Legacy Boxing Club on this historic event, as we enter our second decade of bringing high-quality professional and amateur boxing to the great state of New Jersey,” said LaManna, of Rising Star Promotions. “I’d also like to sincerely thank Dylan Wanagiel and the Prudential Center for once again believing in our vision and for providing both our promotion and the fighters with a massive platform to grow.”

Built on a proven first-responder foundation

Battle of the Badges builds upon the success of Legacy Boxing Club’s prior first-responder events, including the annual Jingle Brawls, which have featured Police vs. Fire matchups, male and female bouts, and team belts. These events drew strong community support and highlighted the competitive spirit of first responders while directly supporting youth programs and community initiatives.

“These events showed us what’s possible when first responders, families and the community come together,” said Montalvo, founder of Legacy Boxing Club. “Battle of the Badges is the next evolution, a bigger stage, broader reach, and even greater impact.”

Legacy Boxing Club: Service Beyond the Badge

At the heart of Battle of the Badges is Legacy Boxing Club’s mission to serve at-risk youth through mentorship, discipline, and structured athletic development. Based in Belleville, Legacy uses boxing, not simply as a sport, but as a tool to build confidence, accountability and life skills for young people who need guidance and opportunity.

Legacy Boxing Club is owned and led by Montalvo, a retired Newark Police Detective whose commitment to service continues through her work with youth and amateur athletes. While Legacy’s high-performance program remains in its early stages, the organization is actively building a pathway designed to develop Olympic-style boxers capable of competing at the national level.

Advancing opportunities for women in boxing

Legacy Boxing Club also advances opportunities for women through The Pretty Strong Project, a female-focused initiative that provides training access, mentorship and scholarship opportunities. Through this program, Legacy has supported female athletes and helped guide standout boxer Lisandra Contreras into the professional ranks, a milestone achievement for the gym and its growing talent pipeline.

“As a former Newark Police Detective, service has always been part of who I am,” said Montalvo. “This Pro-Am format allows us to honor first responders, while expanding opportunities for youth and amateur athletes. Through our partnership with Rising Star Promotions, we’re able to help more kids who need structure, mentorship and belief.”

Applications now open

Battle of the Badges is currently finalizing an official event date for spring 2026 and is actively recruiting police officers and firefighters to apply for participation in the amateur portion of this historic Pro-Am event.

Participation is selective.

Spots are earned. Selection only.

Applications are live at:

https://forms.gle/1GyAxGkHXSokwcdH6

Two Badges. One Ring. No Back-Ups.

Community Impact

Proceeds from Battle of the Badges will support Legacy Youth Boxing and The Pretty Strong Project, allowing Legacy to expand scholarships, training resources and mentorship opportunities for youth throughout Essex County and surrounding communities.

By bringing police officers, firefighters, amateur athletes and professional fighters together on one card, Battle of the Badges stands as a landmark Pro-Am event, demonstrating that boxing can be a powerful force for unity, leadership, and positive community change.

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry