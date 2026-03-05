Bloomfield HS boys basketball team ends fine 19-win season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team, under head coach Mike Passero, enjoyed a terrific season, finishing with a 19-9 record.

Junior guard Sean Perrotta scored a game-high 19 points, including the 1,000th point of his career, to lead the sixth-seeded Bengals to a 68-55 win over No. 11 seed West Orange in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Feb. 26 at BHS.

Perrotta also had four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Junior guard AJ Cruz scored 16 points with three three-pointers and two assists; freshman guard Asaad Majuta had 14 points, five rebounds and three assists; junior guard Cameron Arana had nine points and six rebounds; junior guard Jeremiah Gonzalez posted four points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals; junior guard Weylin Lugo had three points and two rebounds; and sophomore guard Mekhi Edwards added two points.

The Bengals then lost a heartbreaking 65-62 overtime decision at third-seeded Union City 65-62 in the quarterfinals on Feb. 28 to end the season.

Cruz scored 18 points with two three-pointers, Perrotta scored 17 with three three-pointers, Majuta had 13, Gonzalez had 11 and Arana added three.

Perrotta has 1,023 career points.

