Bloomfield HS boys basketball team ends fine 19-win season

March 5, 2026

Author's Other Posts

West Orange HS boys and girls wrestlers excel at district tournaments; boys Region 3 tourney to be held at West Orange3 at WOHS LOGO-WO

West Orange HS boys and girls wrestlers excel at district tournaments; boys Region 3 tourney to be held at West Orange3 at WOHS

March 4, 2026 1
Irvington HS Athletic Hall of Fame unveils induction classes for 2025 and 2026 FOOT-IHS Gravesande

Irvington HS Athletic Hall of Fame unveils induction classes for 2025 and 2026

March 5, 2026 6
East Orange Campus HS boys hoops advances to semifinals B-HOOPS-EOvOHS 0490

East Orange Campus HS boys hoops advances to semifinals

March 4, 2026 4
Columbia HS boys wrestlers excel at district tourney LOGO-CHS Columbia

Columbia HS boys wrestlers excel at district tourney

March 4, 2026 7

Related Stories

B-HOOPS-SHPvPT
3 minutes read

SHP basketball team vies for Essex County Tournament repeat title

Jeff Goldberg February 18, 2026 64
AJ Cruz. Bloomfield defeats Newark Central 74-45, Feb. 10.
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS boys hoops enjoys winning streak

Joe Ragozzino February 18, 2026 69
MAP-SO Historical3-C
3 minutes read

Preserving history for the future

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta December 17, 2025 331
MAP-SO Turkey Race11-C
1 minute read

South Orange hosts Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot

Joe Ungaro December 3, 2025 211
3 minutes read

John Francis McMahon

Obituaries Editor November 20, 2025 242
WO-Chef Jesse Jones-CWEB
2 minutes read

Chef Jesse honored by Restaurant and Hospitality Association

Editor November 21, 2025 563

LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep basketball team advances to North, Non-Public ‘A’ semis B-HOOPS-SHP ECT title 1

Seton Hall Prep basketball team advances to North, Non-Public ‘A’ semis

March 4, 2026 2
West Orange HS boys and girls wrestlers excel at district tournaments; boys Region 3 tourney to be held at West Orange3 at WOHS LOGO-WO 2

West Orange HS boys and girls wrestlers excel at district tournaments; boys Region 3 tourney to be held at West Orange3 at WOHS

March 4, 2026 1
Irvington HS Athletic Hall of Fame unveils induction classes for 2025 and 2026 FOOT-IHS Gravesande 3

Irvington HS Athletic Hall of Fame unveils induction classes for 2025 and 2026

March 5, 2026 6
East Orange Campus HS boys hoops advances to semifinals B-HOOPS-EOvOHS 0490 4

East Orange Campus HS boys hoops advances to semifinals

March 4, 2026 4

You may have missed

B-HOOPS-SHP ECT title
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep basketball team advances to North, Non-Public ‘A’ semis

Jeff Goldberg March 4, 2026 2
LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

West Orange HS boys and girls wrestlers excel at district tournaments; boys Region 3 tourney to be held at West Orange3 at WOHS

Joe Ragozzino March 4, 2026 1
FOOT-IHS Gravesande
2 minutes read

Irvington HS Athletic Hall of Fame unveils induction classes for 2025 and 2026

Joe Ragozzino March 5, 2026 6
B-HOOPS-BHSvWO2
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS boys basketball team ends fine 19-win season

Joe Ragozzino March 4, 2026 3