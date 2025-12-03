South Orange planning Holiday Celebration and tree lighting ceremony

SOUTH ORANGE — South Orange Downtown welcomes families, friends, and neighbors to kick off the season at the annual Hometown Holiday Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 6, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

From 2 to 5 p.m., families are invited upstairs at Felina Steak, 101 S. Orange Ave., for “Holiday Moments & Santa Photos.”

Guests can enjoy free professional photos with Santa, along with themed games, crafts, and hands-on activities for kids. The South Orange Public Library will also host a Holiday Education Station, highlighting cultural traditions celebrated around the world throughout December.

At 5 p.m., the celebration continues in Spiotta Park, 20 Village Plaza, with the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Performances by the Columbia High School Choir and Concepts Dance Academy will lead up to the official lighting at 5:30 p.m. Afterward, guests are invited back to Felina’s patio for hot chocolate and sweet treats.

For more information, visit southorangedowntown.org.

