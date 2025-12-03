South Orange planning Holiday Celebration and tree lighting ceremony

December 3, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Jingle Brawls 2 is set for Dec. 5, as area police and firefighters compete in the ring for a worthy cause BOXING-Jingle Brawls II

Jingle Brawls 2 is set for Dec. 5, as area police and firefighters compete in the ring for a worthy cause

December 1, 2025 0 29
Teamsters pitch in BEL-Food Pantry2-C

Teamsters pitch in

November 25, 2025 0 39
Mass of Remembrance brings people together BEL-Remembrance1-C

Mass of Remembrance brings people together

November 25, 2025 0 38
County planning changes on Grove Street IRV-Street Redesign2-C

County planning changes on Grove Street

November 25, 2025 0 50

Related Stories

GR-Ashenfelter Race6-C

Ridger takes second in Ashenfelter 8K

Daniel Jackovino December 3, 2025 0 2
NUT-Hope Waves2

New bride gave ‘Waves of Hope’

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta November 25, 2025 0 53
BEL-Food Pantry2-C

Teamsters pitch in

Editor November 25, 2025 0 39
BEL-Remembrance1-C

Mass of Remembrance brings people together

Editor November 25, 2025 0 38
BEL-Cheer Me Up1-C

Cheering people up since 1994

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta November 25, 2025 0 43
IRV-Street Redesign2-C

County planning changes on Grove Street

Editor November 25, 2025 0 50

LOCAL SPORTS

Nutley HS boys soccer players earn All-Super Essex Conference honors B-SOCCER-NHSvBHS2 1

Nutley HS boys soccer players earn All-Super Essex Conference honors

December 2, 2025 0 49
Jingle Brawls 2 is set for Dec. 5, as area police and firefighters compete in the ring for a worthy cause BOXING-Jingle Brawls II 2

Jingle Brawls 2 is set for Dec. 5, as area police and firefighters compete in the ring for a worthy cause

December 1, 2025 0 29
Belleville HS girls volleyball team digs up banner season G-VOLLEY-BEL3 3

Belleville HS girls volleyball team digs up banner season

November 25, 2025 0 57
Corrected: West Orange HS boys and girls soccer players earn All-Super Essex Conference honors B-SOCCER-WOvSBP2 4

Corrected: West Orange HS boys and girls soccer players earn All-Super Essex Conference honors

December 2, 2025 0 46

You may have missed

MAP-SO Tree Lite Preview-C

South Orange planning Holiday Celebration and tree lighting ceremony

Editor December 3, 2025 0 1
GR-Ashenfelter Race6-C

Ridger takes second in Ashenfelter 8K

Daniel Jackovino December 3, 2025 0 2
B-SOCCER-NHSvBHS2

Nutley HS boys soccer players earn All-Super Essex Conference honors

Joe Ragozzino December 2, 2025 0 49
BOXING-Jingle Brawls II

Jingle Brawls 2 is set for Dec. 5, as area police and firefighters compete in the ring for a worthy cause

Editor December 1, 2025 0 29