December 3, 2025

South Orange planning Holiday Celebration and tree lighting ceremony MAP-SO Tree Lite Preview-C

South Orange planning Holiday Celebration and tree lighting ceremony

Jingle Brawls 2 is set for Dec. 5, as area police and firefighters compete in the ring for a worthy cause BOXING-Jingle Brawls II

Jingle Brawls 2 is set for Dec. 5, as area police and firefighters compete in the ring for a worthy cause

Teamsters pitch in BEL-Food Pantry2-C

Teamsters pitch in

Mass of Remembrance brings people together BEL-Remembrance1-C

Mass of Remembrance brings people together

Photo by Jerry Simon

East Orange Campus HS and Orange HS football players earn All-Super Football Conference honors

Corrected: East Orange–Barringer Old Guard honorees announced

East Orange Campus HS football team falls in sectional semifinals

East Orange Campus HS football team defeats Bloomfield in North 1, Group 5 playoff quarterfinals

East Orange Campus HS football team to begin sectional-title defense

East Orange Campus HS football team ends great season with Thanksgiving Day win

Nutley HS boys soccer players earn All-Super Essex Conference honors

Belleville HS girls volleyball team digs up banner season

East Orange Campus HS football team ends great season with Thanksgiving Day win

Ridger takes second in Ashenfelter 8K

Nutley HS boys soccer players earn All-Super Essex Conference honors

