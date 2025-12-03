East Orange Campus HS football team ends great season with Thanksgiving Day win

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School closed out its season on a winning note.

The EOCHS Jaguars continued its mastery of Barringer High School, posting a 21-7 victory on Thanksgiving Day at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange in the 113th meeting between the schools.

Under head coach John Jacob, who completed his fourth year at the helm, the Jaguars finished with a 9-2 record.

In the first quarter, EOCHS junior quarterback Zachary Conception scored on a 2-yard run and Jayden Jean, a senior, kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Barringer tied the game in the second quarter on Sean Smith’s 3-yard run and the ensuing point-after kick.

Senior linebacker Abdoul Kafando broke the tie in the third quarter, returning a fumble 80 yards into the end zone. Jean’s extra-point kick made it 14-7.

Conception iced the game when he connected with senior receiver and Temple University commit Alex Hanks on a 57-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Jean kicked the extra point.

The East Orange–Barringer series is one of the oldest in the nation, dating back to 1897. The series was stopped when both teams entered separate conferences, but it resumed in 2009 and has been held on Thanksgiving since then. EOCHS has won every meeting since the series resumed, winning 16 straight meetings. The 2020 game was not held. Overall, East Orange leads the series 65-39-9.

Photos by Joe Ungaro

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry