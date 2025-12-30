Man convicted of killing woman as he tried to flee from police

A 34-year-old man has been convicted of manslaughter for killing a woman who jumped on the hood of his car as he tried to flee from police in Irvington.

A jury convicted Lando Marc, of Newark, on charges stemming from the 2021 death of Jenny Philistin, of Elizabeth, in Irvington. Marc was found guilty of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and related offenses.

Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said the case was tried by Assistant Prosecutors Adam Wells and Ibn Alston before Judge Verna G. Leath.

The prosecution proved that on Dec. 9, 2021, Irvington police officers responded to a report of a domestic violence incident involving the two parties during a social gathering at a residence on Stuyvesant Avenue.

Marc attempted to evade police by getting into his vehicle. Philistin followed him, and as officers approached, she jumped on the hood of Marc’s parked car in an apparent effort to keep him from driving away.

Marc sped away with the victim on the hood of his vehicle. He then ran a stop sign and proceeded the wrong way down a one-way street. He subsequently lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a parked car, killing Philistin.

Marc fled the scene and remained at large for more than a month before surrendering to authorities on Jan. 14, 2022.

“This was a senseless and avoidable tragedy,” said Assistant Prosecutor Adam B. Wells. “The defendant’s complete disregard for Ms. Philistin’s life directly led to her death. We are glad that we could get justice for the victim in this case.”

Assistant Prosecutor Ibn Alston added, “While there is nothing we can do to bring Jenny back, we hope this verdict can bring closure to the Philistin family as they continue to grieve.”

The assistant prosecutors also commended investigators from the ECPO and the Irvington Police Department for their dedication and tireless effort throughout this investigation.

The defendant, who is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 5, faces 10-30 years for the aggravated manslaughter conviction and a mandatory consecutive sentence of five to 10 years for leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

