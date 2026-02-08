Bloomfield Educational Foundation elects a trustee

BLOOMFIELD — Desiree McGhie has been elected to the Bloomfield Educational Foundation Board of Trustees.

McGhie is a Bloomfield native, Bloomfield High School graduate, and a member of the Bloomfield High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

She is a senior executive with extensive experience leading enterprise strategy, transformation, governance, and large-scale cross-functional initiatives across complex organizations, according to a press release from the BEF.

McGhie brings expertise in strategic planning, stakeholder engagement, program evaluation, communications, and resource stewardship.

Her leadership is rooted in measurable impact, community partnership, and long-term investment in students and families, and she is committed to expanding educational opportunity through the Bloomfield Educational Foundation’s mission and programming, the release said.

“Bloomfield helped shape who I am, and I’m honored to give back to the community that raised me,” McGhie said. “I believe in thoughtful governance, strong partnerships, and ensuring resources are used in ways that deliver meaningful outcomes for students and families. I’m excited to support the Foundation’s continued growth and impact.”

The Bloomfield Educational Foundation is a non profit organization, founded in 1999 whose mission is to enhance the quality of education and educational opportunities and generate and distribute financial aid and other resources to and for the students of the Bloomfield School District for enrichment programs, continuing education and other projects.

The board announced last week that Allison Neeck had also been elected to the Bloomfield Educational Foundation Board of Trustees.

For more information, email BEF at info@bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org.

