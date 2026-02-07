February 7, 2026

Author's Other Posts

West Orange HS boys basketball team wins in Essex County Invitational LOGO-WO

West Orange HS boys basketball team wins in Essex County Invitational

February 3, 2026 0 6
Columbia HS girls basketball team reaches Essex County Tournament quarterfinals LOGO-CHS Columbia

Columbia HS girls basketball team reaches Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

February 3, 2026 0 18
Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team victorious in ECT opener G-HOOPS-GRvNA2WEB

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team victorious in ECT opener

February 6, 2026 0 20
Columbia HS boys basketball team advances in Essex County Invitational B-HOOPS-CHSvOHS989

Columbia HS boys basketball team advances in Essex County Invitational

February 3, 2026 0 16

Related Stories

B-HOOPS-CHSvOHS920
1 minute read

Traore’s three-point buzzer-beater lifts Orange HS boys basketball team

Joe Ragozzino February 3, 2026 0 33
LOGO-OHS-G-Hoops
1 minute read

Neveah Holmes’ 31 points propel Orange HS girls basketball team to victory

Joe Ragozzino January 28, 2026 0 68
LOGO-OHS-G-Hoops
2 minutes read

Orange HS girls basketball team jolts East Orange Campus on MLK Day

Joe Ragozzino January 20, 2026 0 100
B-HOOPS-EOvOHS 0441WEB
2 minutes read

East Orange Campus HS boys basketball tops Orange on MLK Day

Joe Ragozzino January 20, 2026 0 1
TRACK-IHS-Trocard1
3 minutes read

Irvington HS, East Orange HS and Orange HS indoor track teams excel at Super Essex Conference Championships

Joe Ragozzino January 15, 2026 0 182
LOGO-OHS-B-Hoops
2 minutes read

Orange and East Orange Campus boys and girls basketball teams to meet on MLK Day at Orange

Joe Ragozzino January 14, 2026 0 136

LOCAL SPORTS

Orange HS girls hoops splits two in Essex County Invitational LOGO-OHS-G-Hoops 1

Orange HS girls hoops splits two in Essex County Invitational

February 3, 2026 0 1
West Orange HS boys basketball team wins in Essex County Invitational LOGO-WO 2

West Orange HS boys basketball team wins in Essex County Invitational

February 3, 2026 0 6
Seton Hall Prep bowling team wins three matches, raises record to 14-4 LOGO-SHP-Pirate 3

Seton Hall Prep bowling team wins three matches, raises record to 14-4

February 3, 2026 0 13
Bloomfield HS wrestling team wins Gray Cup LOGO-BHS-Bengals 4

Bloomfield HS wrestling team wins Gray Cup

February 5, 2026 0 19

You may have missed

LOGO-OHS-G-Hoops
1 minute read

Orange HS girls hoops splits two in Essex County Invitational

Joe Ragozzino February 3, 2026 0 1
LOGO-WO
1 minute read

West Orange HS boys basketball team wins in Essex County Invitational

Joe Ragozzino February 3, 2026 0 6
WO-Artist-C
1 minute read

Library to host Valentine-themed watercolor workshop

Editor February 6, 2026 0 14
LOGO-SHP-Pirate
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep bowling team wins three matches, raises record to 14-4

Jeff Goldberg February 3, 2026 0 13