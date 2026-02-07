Orange HS girls hoops splits two in Essex County Invitational

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School girls basketball team posted a good run in the Essex County Invitational.

The 30th-seeded Tornadoes defeated No. 35 seed Belleville 54-29 in the ECI preliminary round on Jan. 30 at OHS.

Freshman Neveah Holmes had 25 points, six steals, three rebounds and three assists to lead Orange. Junior Phoenix Fraser had 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks; freshman Ryhan Mansook had nine points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals; senior Kayla McPherson had four points, three rebounds and three steals; junior Ashley Mathurin added four rebounds; senior Malani Warsaw grabbed three rebounds; and junior Angelina Borches posted three points, four steals and two rebounds.

The Tornadoes lost at No. 19 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy 55-21 in the first round on Feb. 2 to move to 8-6 on the season.

Holmes had seven points and five steals. Soukeinato Sacko had four points and 12 rebounds and Borches added four points.

