East Orange-based officer remembered

Veterans Affairs Police Cpl. Raymond Kuuchi, who was stationed in East Orange until dying in the line of duty, was among those honored at the Archdiocese of Newark’s 32nd Annual Blue Mass on Oct. 30, in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

The Archdiocese of Newark honored the dedication and sacrifices of all active, retired and deceased New Jersey law enforcement personnel during the service.

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, presided over the liturgy, which began with a procession of police honor guard units presenting national, state and police flags as well as a performance by an accompanying pipe and drum unit.

Numerous high-ranking dignitaries joined hundreds of law enforcement officials and loved ones from throughout the state to pray for seven police officers who died in the line of duty. The honorees were: Kuuchi, Sgt. Joseph Azcona of the Newark Police Department, Sheriffs Officer Justin Rivera of the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office, Major Jeffrey A. Burke of the New Jersey State Police, Sgt. James J. Puhalski of the New Jersey State Police, Sgt. Steven E. Blecki of the Spring Lake Police Department and Erick J. Whitaker of the New Jersey Department of Corrections.

In his homily, Tobin thanked the gathered police and first responders for embodying what Jesus proclaimed was the greatest love of all — to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. He also encouraged them to resist the temptation of developing a “war-like spirit” and being corrupted by the “illusion of power.” Instead, the cardinal said they should never lose sight of their mission, which is to be a “constant defender of life.”

“Be courageous witnesses to the love of the Creator, who wants us to live as sisters and brothers,” Tobin said. “Together, let us set out to be artisans of a new era of peace, justice and fraternity.”

At the end of the Mass, attendees listened to a performance of “Amazing Grace” and other traditional songs played by bagpipers and drummers positioned throughout the Cathedral Basilica. These musicians hailed from local police departments across Bergen, Essex and Hudson Counties as well as the Department of Corrections, the Port Authority, Amtrak and sheriffs departments.

The 32nd Annual Blue Mass also served as the Archdiocese of Newark’s Jubilee Mass for Law Enforcement, a celebration of the Catholic Church’s Jubilee Year. The Jubilee Year is a global initiative encouraging the faithful to renew their relationship with God, one another and creation through prayer and reconciliation. To learn more about the Jubilee Year and how it is being commemorated within the Archdiocese, visit www.rcan.org/

jubilee-2025/.

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry