Bloomfield HS girls soccer team enjoys strong season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls soccer team finished a strong season.

The Bengals dropped a heartbreaking decision to Morristown in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 4, at home.

The game was scoreless through regulation and two overtimes. Morristown prevailed 3-0 on kicks from the penalty area.

The Bengals, under head coach Jon Aliaga, finished with a 12-7-1 record.

Leading the Bengals this season were sophomore Isabella Bernhard (13 goals and four assists), junior Inez Brewster (five goals and three assists), sophomore Amelia Martinez (five goals and one assist), sophomore Lily Reilly (six goals and six assists), freshman Victoria Stec (six goals and three assists), freshman Samara Bastidas (three goals and two assists), senior Isabella Rose Alvez (four assists), sophomore Hailey Pityinger (three goals and three assists), junior goalie Natalia Mosquera (100 saves in 16 games) and senior goalie Ella Jimenez (10 saves in three games).

The other seniors on the team are Madison Bernhard and Sophia Harvey.

The other juniors are Ava Murawski, Madelyn Laino, Olivia Mosquera and Sophie Ruiz. The sophomores are Mia Altamirano, Julia Gargiulo and Julia Miller.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry