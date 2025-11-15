Glen Ridge HS field hockey team enjoys good season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School field hockey team, under head coach Hannah Legotte, enjoyed a good season.

The Ridgers went 1-1 in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 state sectional tournament to finish with a 10-9 record.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In the first round, the ninth-seeded Ridgers upset eighth-seeded Ramsey 3-2 on Tuesday, Nov. 4, at Ramsey. Marisa Parikh scored two goals and fellow sophomore Olivia Torrisi scored one goal. Senior Madeline Nichols had two assists and freshman goalie Emily Tromp made three saves.

Glen Ridge lost at top-seeded Newton 7-2 on Thursday, Nov. 6. Parikh scored one goal and assisted on freshman Carly Junger’s goal. Tromp made eight saves.

The other Glen Ridge seniors are Libby Marlin, Olivia Gilpin, Amelia Geraci and Finnoula Miller. The rest of the juniors are Isabella Vitale, Preston Wiley and Claudia Brennan. The other sophomores are Ashley Albers, Claire Killen, Addie Smith and Sarah Labadia.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry