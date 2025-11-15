Park dedicated to township planner

Joseph Fagan

WEST ORANGE — The township officially rededicated Ridgeway Park as Susan O. Borg Park on Sunday Oct, 19.

The renaming honors the late township planner who passed away in 2019. Her vision and expertise are credited with helping shape West Orange’s development for more than three decades.

The dedication ceremony brought together township officials, community leaders, and residents to celebrate Borg’s legacy of innovation, collaboration, and civic dedication.

Mayor Susan McCartney reflected on Borg’s profound impact on both her personal journey and the broader West Orange community. The mayor also expressed gratitude to Borg’s husband Stephen Rathe for conceiving the idea of the renaming of the park.

“My history with Susan goes back 30 years,” said McCartney. “When I transitioned from the world of educational theory to opening a preschool, it was Susan’s deep knowledge and guidance through the land use process that made it possible. She taught me that planning is not just about maps and buildings because it’s about helping people realize their vision for the community.”

McCartney shared how that mentorship led to her ongoing commitment to local development and the eventual creation of the Technical Review Board, an initiative inspired by Borg’s dedication to assisting new business owners and investors.

“Susan (Borg) was instrumental in shaping a culture of cooperation,” McCartney added. “Her legacy continues through every project that makes West Orange stronger and more welcoming.”

The dedication of Susan O. Borg Park was a collaborative effort involving the Downtown West Orange Alliance, the Department of Public Works, and the township forester. Director Louis Reynolds played a key role in site preparation and landscaping and was supported by Walt Kipp and landscape architect Ben Heller who designed a promenade of trees to symbolize growth and renewal.

Also, Pastor Terry Smith, who occupied the site before moving his congregation to Northfield Avenue and Dan Dowd, the landscape architect who designed the passive, peaceful park, were credited with helping move the project forward.

“This six-acre park could have been six one-acre homes,” McCartney noted. “But thanks to the Open Space Commission, chaired by Joe McCartney for the past 18 years, the township preserved it for future generations. It was the chairman of the Open Space Commission who recommended to purchase this site with Open Space Trust Funds as a peaceful, passive green space. It was just the kind of visionary balance between preservation and progress that Susan Borg believed in.”

McCartney also recalled Borg’s creativity in community initiatives such as the 2000 West Orange Cow Parade, a public art project that became a local sensation.

“The Cow Parade was one of Susan’s signature visions. It was colorful, unifying, and full of imagination,” said McCartney. “It paved the way for the Lightbulb Display, celebrating our town’s heritage as the place ‘Where Invention Lives.’ Susan’s spirit of creativity still shines brightly here.”

Zoning Official Geneice Gary-Adams commented, “I did see Susan as an innovator and progressive mind, a person that every time she walked into 66 Main St., she was determined to make it better. I know that the marker is being placed here at the Ridgeway Park however her mark is all through the Township of West Orange.”

Planning Board Chairman Robert Bagoff also spoke, offering equally heartfelt and endearing remarks as he fondly recalled Susan Borg. He reflected on her steadfast professionalism, thoughtful guidance, and the deep respect she inspired among all her colleagues.

As the ceremony concluded, McCartney invited residents to share ideas for future preservation efforts, including the nearby monastery property now under review by the Open Space Commission and Historic Preservation Commission.

