Bloomfield HS boys soccer team kicks up stellar season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team enjoyed a stellar season.

The Bengals, under head coach Mike Aiello, finished with a 13-6-4 record after going 1-1 in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

In the first round, the sixth-seeded Bengals defeated 11th-seeded Paterson Kennedy 3-2 in double overtime at Foley Field on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Senior Henry Chicoma took a crossing pass from senior Matthew Merchan and scored the golden goal to lift the Bengals.

Junior Jake Buccieri and senior Ethan Jones scored the other two goals, and juniors Sulayman Daoud and Justin Williams each had an assist. Senior goalie Farouk Hamid made eight saves for Bloomfield.

The Bengals lost at No. 3 seed Mount Olive 1-0 in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 7. Senior goalie Alex Leon made 12 saves for Bloomfield.

The rest of the seniors on the Bengals’ roster are Isaiah Barbaran, Jongchan Lee, Russell Forgett, Sean Sayers, Adrian Rey, Carlos Macia Andres, Luke Kelly, Alessandro Cortese, Joshua Tang and Cristian Batista.

The other juniors are Luke Sochko, Jeffrey Solis, Ryan Orlando, Tyler Brodbeck, Jefferson Javier, goalie Daniel Echeverry and Brandon Vulin. The sophomores are Ethan Mendez, Aeden Vhangeli and Gavin Baker.

