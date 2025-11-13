Glen Ridge students have Halloween fun with seniors

GLEN RIDGE — A group of Glen Ridge High School juniors spent their Saturday making spooky crafts for Halloween with the residents at Family of Caring at Montclair.

The event was organized through Hands 4 Hope, a student-led service group founded by junior Esmae Keswin, which connects teens, senior citizens and children through art projects that promote kindness and connection.

Keswin said the goal was to bring a little joy and creativity into the residents’ weekend.

“We wanted to give them something fun to do and let them use their creativity,” she said. “It doesn’t take a lot to make someone’s day, sometimes it’s just sitting together and making ghosts out of cotton balls. They brighten our day as much as we brighten theirs.”

Hands 4 Hope also recently raised $1,000 for CASA of Essex County, supporting the organization’s mission to advocate for children in foster care. The group plans to continue its outreach this winter with more art-based service events at local care facilities.

For more information or to volunteer, visit the group’s Instagram page @hands4hopegr.

