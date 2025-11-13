November 13, 2025

Author's Other Posts

East Orange Campus HS football team falls in sectional semifinals FOOT-EO1

East Orange Campus HS football team falls in sectional semifinals

November 12, 2025 0 7
West Orange HS boys soccer team advances to sectional final B-SOCCER-WOvSBP2

West Orange HS boys soccer team advances to sectional final

November 12, 2025 0 4
West Orange HS football team advances to state sectional final FOOT-WOvLIV2

West Orange HS football team advances to state sectional final

November 12, 2025 0 36
West Orange HS cross-country runner Ava Neretic shines at sectionals LOGO-WO

West Orange HS cross-country runner Ava Neretic shines at sectionals

November 5, 2025 0 23

Related Stories

FIELD-MKA2

Glen Ridge sisters lead Montclair Kimberley Academy field hockey

Steve Tober November 12, 2025 0 5
LOGO-Yogi-Berra-Museum

Yogi Berra Museum to host ‘Make Me Commissioner’ book talk on Nov. 16

Editor November 11, 2025 0 22
G-VOLLEY-GR GRAA

Photo: Glen Ridge Athletic Association girls volleyball team enjoys stellar season

Editor November 5, 2025 0 37
CROSS-GR EC1

Photos: Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners compete at sectionals

Joe Ragozzino November 5, 2025 0 44
Nina Tahiliani g

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team gains No. 3 seed in sectional tournament

Joe Ragozzino November 7, 2025 0 47
GR-Big Goalie-C

Glen Ridge student at MKA rated among top goalies in Essex County

Editor November 5, 2025 0 65

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team advances to sectional final, seeks repeat title Max Fleischer and Aex Stolte.Photo Courtesy of Chris Troyano 1

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team advances to sectional final, seeks repeat title

November 12, 2025 0 4
East Orange Campus HS football team falls in sectional semifinals FOOT-EO1 2

East Orange Campus HS football team falls in sectional semifinals

November 12, 2025 0 7
West Orange HS boys soccer team advances to sectional final B-SOCCER-WOvSBP2 3

West Orange HS boys soccer team advances to sectional final

November 12, 2025 0 4
West Orange lineman Julius Hammer provides boost for MKA football team this season FOOT-MKA Hammer 4

West Orange lineman Julius Hammer provides boost for MKA football team this season

November 13, 2025 0 7

You may have missed

Max Fleischer and Aex Stolte.Photo Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team advances to sectional final, seeks repeat title

Joe Ragozzino November 12, 2025 0 4
FOOT-EO1

East Orange Campus HS football team falls in sectional semifinals

Joe Ragozzino November 12, 2025 0 7
B-SOCCER-WOvSBP2

West Orange HS boys soccer team advances to sectional final

Joe Ragozzino November 12, 2025 0 4
FOOT-MKA Hammer

West Orange lineman Julius Hammer provides boost for MKA football team this season

Steve Tober November 13, 2025 0 7