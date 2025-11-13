Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team advances to sectional final, seeks repeat title

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The second-seeded and defending champion Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team advanced to the final of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

The Ridgers, under head coach Brian Ianni, defeated No. 15 seed Technology 6-0 on Tuesday, Nov. 4, at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield in the first round. Six players scored a goal – seniors Alex Hinkis, Alex Stolte and Gabe Hertz; juniors Max Fleischer and Liam Silva; and sophomore Robert Runnions.

Fleischer, Hertz, Silva and junior Charles Jordan each had one assist.

Senior Liam Feder and sophomore Andrew Baum each made one save.

GRHS defeated No. 7 seed Hoboken 7-1 in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 7, at Brookdale Park. Senior Christopher Cabrera had a hat trick. Senior Dylan Arnett, junior Max Pockriss, Stolte and Hinkis each had one goal. Senior Jacob Javier, Hertz, Hinkis and senior Matthew Bayne each had one assist. Feder made two saves and Baum made one save.

The Ridgers defeated sixth-seeded Whippany Park 6-0 in the semfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at Brookdale Park to improve3 to 17-4 on the season.

Glen Ridge will host No. 5 seed Verona in the final on Friday, Nov. 14, at 3 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s North 2, Group 1 sectional final won by the Ridgers 2-0. The Ridgers defeated Verona 3-2 on Sept. 14 at Verona in the fifth game of this season.

