East Orange Campus HS football team falls in sectional semifinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School football team came up short in its bid for a repeat state sectional title.

The third-seeded EOCHS Jaguars dropped a 35-0 decision at No. 2 seed Passaic County Tech in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state playoffs on Friday, Nov. 7, in Wayne.

The Jaguars were the defending champions, after beating West Orange in last season’s title game at West Orange.

EOCHS, which moved to 8-2 on the season, will finish the season on Thanksgiving Day ( Thursday, Nov. 27) against Barringer in the teams’ annual Thanksgiving series at Shabazz Stadium in Newark at 10 a.m. Barringer is 2-6. The Jaguars started the season with four shutout victories.

EOCHS season results

Sept. 5: win, at Livingston, 27-0

Sept. 13: win, vs. West Side, 30-0

Sept. 20: win, at Montclair, 48-0

Sept. 27: win, vs. Orange, 47-0

Oct. 3: win, vs. Bloomfield, 34-6

Oct. 11: win, vs. Paterson Eastside, 34-28

Oct. 17: loss, at West Orange, 14-13

Oct. 24: win, at Clifton, 41-0

Nov. 1: win, vs. (6) Bloomfield, 49-7, quarterfinals*

Nov. 7: loss, at (2) Passaic County Tech, 35-0, semifinals*

Nov. 27: at Barringer, 10 a.m.

*North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 playoffs (EOC is the No. 3 seed)

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry