East Orange Campus HS football team falls in sectional semifinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School football team came up short in its bid for a repeat state sectional title.
The third-seeded EOCHS Jaguars dropped a 35-0 decision at No. 2 seed Passaic County Tech in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state playoffs on Friday, Nov. 7, in Wayne.
The Jaguars were the defending champions, after beating West Orange in last season’s title game at West Orange.
EOCHS, which moved to 8-2 on the season, will finish the season on Thanksgiving Day ( Thursday, Nov. 27) against Barringer in the teams’ annual Thanksgiving series at Shabazz Stadium in Newark at 10 a.m. Barringer is 2-6. The Jaguars started the season with four shutout victories.
EOCHS season results
- Sept. 5: win, at Livingston, 27-0
- Sept. 13: win, vs. West Side, 30-0
- Sept. 20: win, at Montclair, 48-0
- Sept. 27: win, vs. Orange, 47-0
- Oct. 3: win, vs. Bloomfield, 34-6
- Oct. 11: win, vs. Paterson Eastside, 34-28
- Oct. 17: loss, at West Orange, 14-13
- Oct. 24: win, at Clifton, 41-0
- Nov. 1: win, vs. (6) Bloomfield, 49-7, quarterfinals*
- Nov. 7: loss, at (2) Passaic County Tech, 35-0, semifinals*
- Nov. 27: at Barringer, 10 a.m.
*North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 playoffs (EOC is the No. 3 seed)
Photos by Joe Ragozzino