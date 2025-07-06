Students graduate from middle school

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE — It was time to move on for the 209 students, who graduated from Roosevelt Middle School on June 17, in a ceremony held at West Orange High School.

Principal Lionel Hush welcomed students, parents, and family to the ceremony as the Roosevelt Roughriders band, under the direction of Roger Bryson, performed the national anthem.

“Many of you have the strength and ability to blaze a trail so bright that you can affect society and make a difference that is truly needed,” Hush said. “So pick your friends wisely. I repeat…pick your friends wisely, and don’t let others’ views of you define you or divert you from your path. Walk your walk to success staying true to yourselves, and I look forward to the success stories you are to become.”

The eighth grade chorus, under the direction of Colleen Martin, performed “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman.”

Several students were recognized with the President’s Education Award for educational achievement, given to students who earned all As and Bs in every subject and every marking period during their two years at Roosevelt Middle School. The President’s Education Award for educational excellence was also awarded to students who have earned all As in every subject and every marking period throughout their two years at Roosevelt Middle School.

Individual awards in specific categories were given to the following students:

Mayor’s Citizen Award given by Mayor Susan McCartney and awarded to students who exemplify good citizenship in both the Roosevelt community and the surrounding community. The recipients were Ishmaiah Derezil and Giselle Duran Aguilar.

The Jack Ramsay Memorial Award For Art: Jack Ramsay was a passionate artist with a recognizably unique style who worked to achieve the artistic talents of our youth. This award is given to students who have the same enthusiasm and love for art as Ramsay did. The recipients were Beatrice Peterson, Annabel Bosco, and Kiara Barnett.

The Betty Lou Hardy Memorial Award For Creative Writing: Betty Lou Hardy was a spirited English teacher who took tremendous pride in developing writers in our community. This award is presented to students who love and excel at creative writing, especially poetry, in the spirit of Ms. Hardy. The recipients were Ashley Montiel and Alexander Milko.

The Carol Sadler Memorial Kindness Of Heart Award: Carol Sadler was a caring guidance counselor who gave a great deal of herself to the children at Roosevelt. We continue to honor her spirit by recognizing students who have a caring and kind soul as Carol Sadler did. The recipients were Andrew Chudziak, Joshua LeBrun, and Skarla Ghislain.

The Student To Watch Award: This award was created when Roosevelt was named a National School to Watch for its academic offerings and rigor, extracurricular programs, and overall success as a middle school. This award is presented to students who are well-rounded and have high aspirations for their future. The recipients were December Rose and John Ackerman.

The Roosevelt Middle School Award Of Excellence: This award is given to students who have achieved excellence academically and socially during their years at Roosevelt Middle School, and are students that exemplify the true character of Roosevelt Middle School in every way. The recipients were Isabelle Hogle, Katherine Shiflett, and Fausto Villarruel Villacis.

Students were then awarded their diplomas, bringing cheers from students and families as they exited the ceremony as rising high school freshmen.