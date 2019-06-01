NJ Safe Routes to School recognizes area schools, towns

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — In May, NJ Safe Routes to School recognized various schools and communities in the state that have worked to promote the organization’s mission of enabling and encouraging students to safely walk and bicycle to school.

The NJ SRTS Resource Center and New Jersey Bicycle and Pedestrian Resource Center assist public officials, transportation and health professionals, and the general public in creating a safer and more accessible walking and bicycling environment through primary research, education and dissemination of information about best practices in policy and design. The centers are supported by the New Jersey Department of Transportation through funds provided by the Federal Highway Administration.

The municipalities of Orange and West Orange received gold status, as did the following Essex County schools: Bloomfield’s Watsessing School; Irvington’s Florence Avenue Elementary School; Millburn’s Millburn Middle School, South Mountain Elementary School, Washington School and Wyoming Elementary School; Orange’s Forest Street Elementary School and Rosa Parks Central Community School; Short Hills’ Deerfield, Glenwood and Hartshorn elementary schools; and West Orange’s Kelly Elementary School.

The municipalities of Belleville, Caldwell and Newark received silver status, as did the following Essex County schools: Bloomfield’s Oak View Elementary School and Irvington’s Chancellor Avenue School.

The following Essex County schools received bronze status: Belleville’s Elementary Schools 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9 and 10; Bloomfield’s Franklin Elementary School; Montclair’s Edgemont Montessori Elementary School; and West Orange’s Washington Elementary School and Liberty Middle School.

The municipality of Montclair received “First Step” recognition, as did the following Essex County schools: Livingston’s Burnet Hill Elementary School; Maplewood’s Jefferson Elementary School; Newark’s Speedway Academies, Hawkins Street School, Ann Street School, Ironbound Catholic Academy and Wilson Avenue School; and Orange’s Lincoln Avenue Elementary School.