Bloomfield Clerk’s Office releases important reminders for pet owners

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Municipal Clerk’s Office has released crucial information for pet owners in the township to remember.

“Over the next month there are a number of important dates to keep track of if you own a pet,” municipal Clerk Louise Palagano said. “It is important for the safety of your pets and the community that it gets the necessary vaccinations and that you have all of the proper licenses. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact our office at 973-680-4015.”

A rabies clinic will be held Saturday, June 27, from 9 a.m. to noon at Fire Station No. 3 on East Passaic Avenue. In the case that a pet already has a rabies vaccination certificate, you will simply follow through the letter and send it back to Bloomfield Municipal Clerk’s office at 1 Municipal Plaza, Bloomfield, NJ 07003. A check payable to the township of Bloomfield for $22 if the animal has been spayed or neutered or $25 if they have not been must also be included to get the new license and tag.

Renewal licenses for the licensing year of 2020-2021 have begun to be sent out with the goal of all pets having their licenses by June 30. Late fees will be waived this year as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

If you have an emotional support pet, send the corresponding documents and the fee will be waived. If you have any updates regarding your pet, contact the clerk’s office at 973-680-4015.