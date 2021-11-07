Essex County to hold Paper Shredding and Used Tire Recycling Day

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Essex County residents are invited to the Essex County Paper Shredding and Used Tire Recycling Day on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Essex County Public Works Department, 99 W. Bradford Ave. in Cedar Grove.

“Along with our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, and Computer and Electronics Recycling Day, shredding paper and recycling old tires are great ways to reduce our waste stream and promote recycling,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said. “We all have accumulated documents that contain our vital information. Shredding is the best way to dispose of these documents because our personal information is destroyed and the paper is recycled. Not only are old tires a nuisance, but they pose a serious health hazard. Rainwater can collect in tires that are left outside. This can become an ideal environment for mosquitoes to breed and creates a serious public health and quality-of-life problem.”

Paper shredded at the event will be recycled. There is no limit on how much paper residents may bring to the Paper Shredding Day; however, plastic sheets and covers, and metal binders must be removed from paper to be shredded. Paper clips and staples do not have to be removed. Photo negatives and film are not accepted.

Rubber tires with or without metal rims will be accepted. Rims will not be returned to residents; they will be recycled. The collected tires will be delivered to a state-licensed transfer waste facility, which will recycle the tires into new uses.

This event is for Essex County residents only. Residents are not charged when they bring materials, but they must provide proof of residency at the site. Commercial businesses may not drop off materials. For more information, call the Essex County DPW at 973-226-8500, ext. 2580.