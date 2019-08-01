Bi-state, bipartisan legislation establishes Gateway Development Commission

TRENTON, NJ — In an effort to improve the momentum of the Gateway Program, N.J. Assembly Democrats Speaker Craig Coughlin, Daniel Benson and Valerie Vainieri Huttle sponsored legislation that was signed into law July 22.

The legislation, A-5570, works concurrent to its legislative counterpart in New York and seeks the establishment of an independent, bi-state Gateway Development Commission. A seven-member commission, the body would be tasked with facilitating the completion of all Gateway Program projects with powers to manage inter-agency coordination efforts, and to obtain and apportion funds as necessary.

“While the federal government continues to stall funding for the Gateway Program, New Jersey is taking action to invest in infrastructure, keep commuters safe and build our national economy,” said Coughlin, who represents parts of Middlesex County. “We will no longer sit idly by waiting for the Trump administration to support a program that affects the lives of thousands of residents along the East Coast.

“Commuters and residents from both states deserve to see improvements in the rail line, which are long overdue.”

The law contains a commitment to equal partnership between New Jersey and New York. Not only would the commission be co-chaired by members of both states and ensure equal voice among its appointees, but it would bind them to a funding agreement that designates equal responsibility for all shares of non-federally funded costs.

“The breakdown of the federal financial commitments toward the Gateway Program have stunted the progress of vital New Jersey infrastructure improvements,” said Benson, who represents parts of Mercer and Middlesex counties. “Rooted in fairness, this legislation allows us to move beyond these unfulfilled promises. By establishing equal financial responsibility and accountability, construction and repairs of the Hudson tunnels, Portal Bridge, North River rail tunnels and Northeast Corridor lines can finally reach fruition.”

“Creating an agency and forging a strong partnership, as this legislation does, will enable us to secure long-awaited funding,” said Vainieri Huttle, who represents parts of Bergen County. “Initiating these projects so we can start seeing the finish line isn’t just structurally vital, but economically imperative. These lines are the most heavily used in the country, which is no small feat. With the authority to put all the moving parts into motion, I see the GDC being an effective means for action.”