Glen Ridge HS football senior John Leone is nominee of the Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year Award

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School senior John Leone has been recognized as the school’s recipient of the Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year Award, presented by the Super Football Conference in partnership with the New York Jets.

The annual honor celebrates high school football players who demonstrate exceptional leadership, sportsmanship and community service both on and off the field. Leone was selected by his coach and school for his dedication, character and impact in the classroom, locker room and community.

Leone received the award on Saturday, Oct. 25, during Glen Ridge’s 44-6 victory over Dwight Morrow High School. On Oct. 19, he joined 111 football players from across the state who were recognized on the field at MetLife Stadium during a New York Jets game. Each honoree represented their school as part of the SFC’s statewide initiative celebrating players who lead with integrity and compassion.

Named in memory of Steve DiGregorio, the beloved Nutley High School coach remembered for mentoring generations of athletes, the award honors players who embody humility, perseverance and service to others.

“John is a young man who has done so much,” GRHS head football coach Chris Strumolo said. “(He is) not only an outstanding athlete in football and lacrosse, but throughout the community. I was able to witness this greatness at an event over the summer where John played Santa at an elderly home celebrating Christmas in July. Not only did this organization involve our Glen Ridge athletes, but included athletes from many different towns. John has done so much good and I am glad I was able to be a part of it.”

Leone serves as captain of both the varsity football and lacrosse teams and is the co-founder of Athletes for Good, a student-run service organization that mobilizes athletes for volunteer projects across Essex County. He was also honored with the USA Lacrosse Bob Scott Award, which recognizes a few players statewide who exemplify leadership, integrity and selfless dedication to their team, and the U.S. Congressional Bronze Medal for his commitment to community service and personal development.

For more information about the Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year Award, visit www.thesfc.org.

