Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team is No. 2 seed in sectional tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The defending champion Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team received the No. 2 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

The Ridgers were scheduled to host No. 15 seed Technology (Newark) in the first round on Tuesday, Nov. 4, after press time. If they won, the Ridgers will host the winner of No. 7 seed Hoboken and No. 10 seed North Arlington in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 7. The semifinals are Tuesday, Nov. 11, and the final is Friday, Nov. 14. Wallington is the top seed.

Photo Courtesy of Julie Stolte

