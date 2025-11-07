Bloomfield HS football team enjoys good season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team finished a good season.

The sixth-seeded Bengals lost at third-seeded and defending champion East Orange Campus 49-7 in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state playoffs on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 1, at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange.

The Bengals ended the season with a 5-5 record. It marked the Bengals’ best season since 2017, when they advanced to the semifinals of the North 1, Group 5 playoffs and finished with a 6-5 record.

It was the second loss of the season to East Orange Campus, which won the first meeting 34-6 at Robeson Stadium in the Bengals’ sixth game of the season on Oct. 3. The Bengals broke the Jaguars’ shutout streak of four games to start the season and five games dating to last season.

In Saturday’s playoff game, the Bengals took a 7-0 lead on senior quarterback Jeremy Tejada’s 71-yard touchdown run.

East Orange Campus took command and improved to 8-1 on the season.

BHS head coach Mike Carter Sr. won his 150th career game this season when the Bengals defeated Paterson Kennedy 38-7 on the road on Oct. 10.

Bloomfield results

Aug. 28: win, vs. Central, 26-20 (OT)

Sept. 5: loss, at Nutley, 21-14

Sept. 13: win, at Montclair, 46-21

Sept. 19: win, vs. Barringer, 27-6

Sept. 26: win, vs. Lincoln, 48-12

Oct. 3: loss, at East Orange Campus, 34-6

Oct. 10: win, at Paterson Kennedy, 38-7

Oct. 16: loss, vs. Livingston, 26-13

Oct. 24: loss, vs. West Orange, 46-0

Oct. 31: loss, (3) East Orange Campus, 49-7, quarterfinals*

*North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 playoffs (BHS is the No. 6 seed)

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

