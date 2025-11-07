November 7, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team is No. 2 seed in sectional tournament B-SOCCER-GRvNA

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team is No. 2 seed in sectional tournament

November 7, 2025
Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team wins in first round of state sectional tournament G-VOLLEY-BHSvNB4WEB

Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team wins in first round of state sectional tournament

November 5, 2025
Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners give good efforts at Essex County Championships Ryan BresslerPhoto by Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners give good efforts at Essex County Championships

October 29, 2025
West Orange HS cross-country runner Ava Neretic finishes second at Essex County Championships

West Orange HS cross-country runner Ava Neretic finishes second at Essex County Championships

October 29, 2025

Related Stories

G-VOLLEY-BHSvNB4WEB

Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team wins in first round of state sectional tournament

Joe Ragozzino November 5, 2025 22
LOGO-Yogi-Berra-Museum

Yogi Berra Museum to host ‘It Ain’t Over’ event

Editor November 6, 2025 19
Jordan Graham, juniorPhoto by Jerry Simonvs. West Orange

Bloomfield HS football team gears up for playoffs

Joe Ragozzino October 29, 2025 89
G-TENNIS-MKA Abalos4

Montclair Kimberley Academy senior Nina Abalos reflects on her third straight state singles tennis title

Steve Tober October 29, 2025 83
G-TENNIS-MKA AbalosWEB

Montclair Kimberley Academy tennis star Nina Abalos wins third straight state championship

Joe Ragozzino October 26, 2025 96
B-SOCCER-BHSvWO7

Bloomfield HS boys soccer team wins two Essex County Tournament games

Joe Ragozzino October 26, 2025 88

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team is No. 2 seed in sectional tournament B-SOCCER-GRvNA 1

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team is No. 2 seed in sectional tournament

November 7, 2025
Bloomfield HS football team enjoys good season FOOT-BHSvEOC2 2

Bloomfield HS football team enjoys good season

November 5, 2025
Seton Hall Prep soccer coach proud of Essex County Tournament semifinal effort B-SOCCER-SHPvMontclair2WEB 3

Seton Hall Prep soccer coach proud of Essex County Tournament semifinal effort

November 7, 2025
West Orange HS football team rolls by Passaic in sectional playoffs FOOT-WOvPass1 4

West Orange HS football team rolls by Passaic in sectional playoffs

November 5, 2025

You may have missed

FOOT-GR LeoneWEB

Glen Ridge HS football senior John Leone is nominee of the Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year Award

Editor November 5, 2025 3
B-SOCCER-GRvNA

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team is No. 2 seed in sectional tournament

Joe Ragozzino November 7, 2025 4
FOOT-BHSvEOC2

Bloomfield HS football team enjoys good season

Joe Ragozzino November 5, 2025 7
B-SOCCER-SHPvMontclair2WEB

Seton Hall Prep soccer coach proud of Essex County Tournament semifinal effort

Jeff Goldberg November 7, 2025 12