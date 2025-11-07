Seton Hall Prep soccer coach proud of Essex County Tournament semifinal effort

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team played in the semifinals of the 51st Essex County Tournament at Allen “Jake” Jacobson Field at Livingston High School against top seeded St. Benedict’s Prep on Monday, Oct. 27. It was the 26th time and 16th consecutive appearance in the semifinals for the Pirates. They lost a tough match 1-0 to the Grey Bees. Amadou Hann scored on an assist by Nathaniel Addo with 6:50 left in the first half. Seton Hall junior goalie Liam Collins played a great game with 11 saves. Following the match, SHP head coach Marty Berman said, “We played a great game against a great team, which was the No. 1 team in the country. I couldn’t be more proud of our boys for their incredible effort and the way we executed the game plan to near perfection. They did all we asked of them and more.”

The Pirates were awarded the No. 4 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” North state soccer tournament. They will play on Thursday, Nov. 6, against the winner of the No. 5 seed St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City) vs. No. 12 seed Oratory game at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange at 2 p.m.

