West Orange HS football team rolls by Passaic in sectional playoffs

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The top-seeded West Orange High School Mountaineers defeated No. 8 seed Passaic 45-6 in the quarterfinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state playoffs on Friday, Oct. 31, at WOHS’ Joe Suriano Stadium.

The Mountaineers, who won the Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division title for the third year in a row, improved to 8-2 on the season with their fourth win in a row.

It was a big night for Farad Green, who scored four touchdowns, while Akhir Morgan and David Moore added one TD apiece. Dylan Adams added two with a pass from Joseph Palumbo, while kickers Aaron Godinez and Rudy Olibrice added three extra points and two extra points, respectively.

“The boys played great,” said West Orange head coach Darnell Grant. “They were dominant on offense, defense and special teams. We scored 29 points in the first half with outstanding efforts by Farad Green, David Moore and Akhir Morgan. The defense held Passaic to only two first downs the entire game.”

The Mountaineers will host fourth-seeded Livingston in the semifinal round on Friday, Nov. 7, at Suriano Stadium at 7 p.m. The other semifinal pitted No. 2 seed Passaic Tech hosting No. 3 seed and defending champion East Orange Campus, which defeated WOHS in last year’s North 1, Group 5 state sectional final.

Joe Ragozzino contributed to this article.

About the Author Cynthia Cumming Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry