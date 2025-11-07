Glen Ridge HS football team gives good effort in sectional playoffs

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The fifth-seeded Glen Ridge High School football team gave a good effort, but lost at No. 4 seed Cedar Grove 35-20 in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state playoffs on Friday, Oct. 31, at Cedar Grove.

Glen Ridge moved to 5-4 on the season, while Cedar Grove moved to 7-3. It was the second time the Ridgers fell to Cedar Grove this season. Glen Ridge lost 42-34 in the first meeting on Oct. 11 at Hurrell Field in a Super Football Conference–National Red Division game.

In the playoff game, Zach Konetzni threw touchdown passes of 10 yards and 31 yards to Matt Pereira in the third and fourth quarters, respectively; and Hunter Sicoli had a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter for the Ridgers.

Photo Courtesy of Brianne Aumack

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry