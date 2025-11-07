November 7, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team is No. 2 seed in sectional tournament B-SOCCER-GRvNA

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team is No. 2 seed in sectional tournament

November 7, 2025
Bloomfield HS football team enjoys good season FOOT-BHSvEOC2

Bloomfield HS football team enjoys good season

November 5, 2025
Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team wins in first round of state sectional tournament G-VOLLEY-BHSvNB4WEB

Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team wins in first round of state sectional tournament

November 5, 2025
Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners give good efforts at Essex County Championships Ryan BresslerPhoto by Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners give good efforts at Essex County Championships

October 29, 2025

Related Stories

B-SOCCER-GRvNA

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team is No. 2 seed in sectional tournament

Joe Ragozzino November 7, 2025 9
B-SOCCER-MKA Hegna1

Glen Ridge goalie Jan Hegna leads Montclair Kimberley Academy boys soccer

Steve Tober November 5, 2025 32
LOGO-Yogi-Berra-Museum

Yogi Berra Museum to host ‘It Ain’t Over’ event

Editor November 6, 2025 25
Ryan BresslerPhoto by Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners give good efforts at Essex County Championships

Joe Ragozzino October 29, 2025 72
Zach Konetznivs. Dwight MorrowPhoto by Brianne Aumack

Glen Ridge HS football team gets ready for the playoffs

Joe Ragozzino October 29, 2025 66
LOGO-Glen-Ridge

Glen Ridge HS fall sports weekly roundup (Oct. 18-27)

Joe Ragozzino October 31, 2025 73

LOCAL SPORTS

PHOTOS: Running with the Devils 5K draws 2,600 participants WO-Running Devils27-C 1

PHOTOS: Running with the Devils 5K draws 2,600 participants

November 5, 2025
Glen Ridge HS football team gives good effort in sectional playoffs JP LabadiaPhoto by Biranne Aumack 2

Glen Ridge HS football team gives good effort in sectional playoffs

November 5, 2025
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team is No. 2 seed in sectional tournament B-SOCCER-GRvNA 3

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team is No. 2 seed in sectional tournament

November 7, 2025
Bloomfield HS football team enjoys good season FOOT-BHSvEOC2 4

Bloomfield HS football team enjoys good season

November 5, 2025

You may have missed

MAP-Halloween37-C

PHOTOS: Monsters and ghouls pack Maplewood Village for yearly parade

Joe Ungaro November 5, 2025 3
MAP-Ultimate Comedy36

PHOTOS: Comedy and costumes event raises money for CHS Ultimate team

Joe Ungaro November 5, 2025 4
WO-Running Devils27-C

PHOTOS: Running with the Devils 5K draws 2,600 participants

Joe Ungaro November 5, 2025 5
EO-Halloween14-C

PHOTOS: Trunk or Treat at East Orange’s Central Playground

Joe Ungaro November 5, 2025 5