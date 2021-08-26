Five stellar high school grads receive Wilnora Holman scholarships

NEWARK, NJ — Kathleen Witcher, of Irvington, announced the scholarship awardees of the 34th annual Wilnora Holman Scholarship Fund this month. The college scholarship program was initiated by her mother, the late Wilnora Holman, who spent 40 years in volunteer service on the county PTA, as a school board member in Newark and as a commissioner of the housing authority, in addition to other activities. Holman and numerous supporters, friends and family members gave their first awards in 1987 to some of the most outstanding high school graduates, who not only were high academic achievers but were young adults who exhibited good character and involvement in community service as well.

This year’s awardees — who continue the legacy of scholarship winners being people who are devoted to helping others and who seek careers that will benefit others — are Delphina Addo-Laryea and Jasmine Saint Louis, who will both attend Rutgers University; Ayomide Adeyemi, who will attend Centre College in Danville, Ky.; Azeez Richardson, who will attend Harvard University; and Saiah Tagoe, who will attend Penn State University.

Witcher and fund members held an awards program at the Clubhouse in Newark with the awardees and their families. The evening’s theme was a quote from Mary McLeod Bethune: “Enter to learn. Depart to serve.”