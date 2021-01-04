Irvington celebrates Haiti’s 217th Independence Day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Charnette Frederic Civic Association presented a 217th Haitian Independence Day celebration on Jan. 1. The virtual event, which was emceed by Haitian poet Paul El Sadate with historian Ing P. Toussaint, honored the New Jersey chapter of the Association Medicale Haitienne a l’Etranger. Performers included Jean-Claude Jean, Pesky, Low Vocal, Jean-Claude Gauthier, Guytelle Alexandre, Maestro Elizer and Ms. Preval, Roots 1804, and Vwa Ak Gita Twoubadou.

Photos Courtesy of October Hudley