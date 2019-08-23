JSDD seeks partners to help ‘build an extraordinary future’

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Jewish Service for the Developmentally Disabled has launched the public phase of its $10 million capital campaign. The “Building an Extraordinary Future” initiative to construct a new 17,300-square-foot facility at 310 Eisenhower Parkway, Livingston, will enable not-for-profit JSDD to expand the residential, advocacy and community services it provides for individuals with developmental disabilities.

“The need continues to grow for our residential and educational services, yet we have outgrown our leased space in West Orange,” JSDD Executive Director Linda Press said. “The new facility will enable us to employ additional administrators to expand both our residential program and Wellness, Arts and Enrichment Center to serve 50 additional clients. We’ll also have the capacity to offer evening classes and expand physical, occupational and speech therapy services.”

Incorporated in 1996, JSDD of MetroWest is the lead multipurpose agency dedicated to providing an integrated program of community education, advocacy and services for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families.

So far, the campaign has raised $7 million toward JSDD’s goal. The Steven and Beverly Rubenstein Charitable Foundation Inc. made the lead gift of $1 million.

“It is with honor and dignity that we could make this happen for JSDD,” foundation Executive Director Andrew Rubenstein said.

The Healthcare Foundation of NJ, the original funder of the WAE Center, donated $1 million, too. It’s support will be acknowledged with HFNJ’s name on the new WAE Center signage.

“As a long-time supporter of JSDD, HFNJ has been thrilled to watch the agency’s growth and the excellent work it does to empower its clients and provide them with a safe space to grow and develop their unique talents,” HFNJ Executive Director and CEO Marsha Atkind said. “We are very pleased to have been able to make this most recent gift.”

The new facility will be named The Cooperman Family Campus to recognize the $2 million gift from Leon and Toby Cooperman.

“I worked in special education as a learning specialist and so I’ve always had a desire to help organizations who help people with special needs,” said Toby Cooperman, who was also one of JSDD’s first board members. “The building was something JSDD needed and I’m very grateful that we’re able to do this for the community.”

The Leon and Toby Cooperman Family Foundation has also offered JSDD a $500 thousand challenge grant. This grant will match, dollar for dollar, contributions and gifts made by others. JSDD hopes to achieve the matching goal by Dec. 31.

“We are major philanthropists and have done a lot of things for the community. JSDD is on our list of important organizations deserving our support. We’re fortunate to be in a position to give back,” Leon Cooperman said.