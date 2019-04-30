SOMA speaker series to focus on needs of older residents

MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — SOMA Two Towns for All Ages recently announced a speaker series focusing on the legal needs and concerns of older residents. Two Towns has joined the Essex Coalition for the Conversation Of Your Life, a program of the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute, to educate residents about important discussions to have and decisions to make in the event that they cannot speak for themselves. In addition, several local partners will hold events addressing discussions, planning and legal documents that should be considered beyond a will.

Beginning in April, dozens of New Jersey communities will be part of the COYL initiative to inspire and educate people about the value of advance care planning. COYL is part of the Mayors Wellness Campaign, a program of the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute and the New Jersey League of Municipalities.

“We are doing nothing less than changing the culture in New Jersey around end-of-life care,” said Linda Schwimmer, president and CEO of the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute. “We’re bringing people together for thoughtful conversations that ensure their own end-of-life wishes are honored. And we help people provide the gift of clarity to their loved ones.”

These events are free and open to all, though some do require an RSVP. They are as follows: