Mountainside Medical administers first COVID-19 vaccination

MONTCLAIR, NJ — On Dec. 17, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, located in Montclair, began administering the first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to front-line team members. Mountainside Medical Center will administer 975 vaccinations from the first shipment of vaccines delivered to the hospital. Steven Sokolowski, a respiratory therapist, marked the historic occasion by receiving the first dose.

“This vaccine provides a sense of relief for our team members who have been on the front lines since the beginning of the pandemic,” medical center CEO Tim O’Brien said. “By ensuring the safety and health of our team members and medical staff we can continue to take care of those impacted by this virus until the vaccine reaches the vast majority of the public.”

Sokolowski has been a part of Mountainside Medical Center’s respiratory team for more than two decades, and was one of five health care workers who got the first round of vaccinations on Dec. 17.

“I’ve seen how a person can be affected by COVID-19,” Sokolowski said. “I took the vaccine because I want to protect myself and my family.”

Mountainside Medical Center will be vaccinating front-line team members and providers such as emergency, intensive care and medical/surgical staff as the highest priority recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine.