Newark Library gives every public school student, teacher a library card

NEWARK, NJ — September was Library Card Sign-Up Month, and the Newark Public Library and Newark Public Schools partnered to give every student and teacher in the district a library card. Students and teachers can simply visit the library and provide their name and address to receive their card. As part of the program, all third-graders in Newark’s public schools will take field trips to one of the Newark Public Library’s eight community branches.

“We are proud to partner with Newark Public Schools to undertake this simple, yet monumental initiative, which will undoubtedly shape the future for all Newark students,” said Jeffrey Trzeciak, director of the Newark Public Library. “One of our goals is to inspire lifelong learning, and once these students walk through our doors, they’ll find unlimited ways to do just that. They’ll question, they’ll explore and they’ll grow, all while achieving greater academic success.”

The Library Card Sign-Up campaign was created to foster continuous learning and academic achievement, while providing other opportunities to Newark’s youth and families. In addition to its inspiring collection of books, the library offers a robust calendar of community events and classes, innovative services and extensive online resources. All of these enrich patrons’ lives, inspire their imagination and strengthen the community.

“Our partnership with the Newark Public Library is in clear alignment with NPS Clarity 2020, a comprehensive plan designed to unify and align all of the district’s systems and create opportunities for continuous learning for our students, staff and community,” Superintendent Roger Leon said. “We all know the incredible importance of reading and writing as the foundation for educational success, and this joint endeavor will afford amazing opportunities for our students at the library.”

The American Library Association declared the first National Library Card Sign-Up Month in September 1988 to spread awareness of the vast amount of opportunities the libraries of the nation have to offer.