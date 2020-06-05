ECC implements LEAP Program for new college students

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Recent high school graduates and new college students can jumpstart their higher education this summer at Essex County College. Dubbed the LEAP Program, the virtual remote learning initiative will offer a free college success seminar workshop for students who will be taking a developmental course and/or a general education class.

“LEAP allows new students to get a quick start on their college education,” ECC President Anthony Munroe said. “The program is designed to also foster confidence, which leads to staying in college and earning your degree. Such initiatives are especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to keep students engaged.”

The program will run from July 13 to Aug. 20. Students will be allowed to take one developmental course in math or English and one college-level course in a general educational requirement, or two college-level courses if they do not need a developmental course. Additionally, participants will be offered a $200 credit/waiver toward their fall 2020 registration if they enroll full time.

“Essex County College’s LEAP Program is ideal for our new high school graduates to help strengthen their academic skills over the summer just before starting college full time this fall,” said Joseph Zarra, executive Essex County superintendent.

“The LEAP Program initiative ensures the graduating Class of 2020 benefits from the great opportunity to make college a reality,” Newark Public Schools Superintendent Roger Leon said. “This opportunity will propel our students to afford and advance to four-year colleges and graduate schools. LEAP highlights the partnerships and commitment which Essex County College has for the advancement of the Newark community.”

Additional information on the LEAP Program is available at 973-877-3480 or rharte1@esssex.edu.